Woman in her 30s re-arrested over fatal Ballyconnell stabbing

A female in her 30s has been re-arrested as part of the investigation into the fatal assault of a male that occurred at a house in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh, during February.

She is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Bray Garda station.

The Emergency Services were called to a house in a quiet cul-de-sac featuring eight houses at 8.15 p.m. on Thursday, February 11th, and found the body of 36-year-old Juris Viktorovs inside the house. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested on the night of the fatal stabbing and were interviewed at garda stations in Bray and Baltinglass, but were released without charge the following Saturday afternoon, while a file was being prepared for the DPP.

Mr Viktorovs was a father-of-two and was originally from Latvia and had lived in Tullow for six years after moving to Ireland, and had only recently relocated to Ballyconnell before his death.

Investigations remain ongoing.