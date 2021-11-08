Woman charged with arson after attempting to set house in Ashford on fire

Premium
A WOMAN has been charged with arson after attempting to set alight a house in Ashford on Friday evening.
It is alleged she poured petrol on the front doorway of a house in the Ballinalea area of Ashford at around 7.05 p.m. and then set on fire a container full of petrol.
The house was occupied at the time and two youths who happened to be passing by witnessed the woman setting the container alight and managed to alert those inside the house. One person suffered minor injuries after attempting to put out the blaze.
The flames from the fire caused considerable damage to the front door. The fire was eventually extinguished by the house owners before any further damage could be caused.
A woman was arrested and brought before Dublin Criminal Court on Saturday and was charged with arson. She was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Wicklow District Court sitting in Bray on Tuesday.