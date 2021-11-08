Woman charged with arson after attempting to set house in Ashford on fire

A woman has been charged with arson in Dublin Criminal Court following an incident in Ashford on Friday evening.

It is alleged she poured petrol on the front doorway of a house in the Ballinalea area of Ashford at around 7.05 p.m. and then set on fire a container full of petrol.

The house was occupied at the time and two youths who happened to be passing by witnessed the woman setting the container alight and managed to alert those inside the house. One person suffered minor injuries after attempting to put out the blaze.