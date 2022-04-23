Woman (50s) dies in swimming tragedy off Greystones

A woman has died in a sea tragedy off the coast of Greystones, Co Wicklow, this afternoon.

The woman was swimming with two others when they got into difficulty shortly after 12.30pm.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene at North Beach following reports of three swimmers in trouble.

“Three women, all aged in their 50s, were taken from the water,” gardaí said.

“One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has since been removed to the mortuary at Loughlinstown where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

“A second female was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital to be treated for her injuries. A third female was treated at the scene by emergency services."