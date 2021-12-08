Wicklow

Winter wonderland at Wicklow Christmas Market

Sarah Carroll with her daughter, Elsie.
Alice and Noah Mulvey.
Rosa Killelea with her mother, Catherine Knox.
Alanagha Dowling with her mother, Amy Cullen.
Ethan with his mother, Alice Dowling.
Rachel and Tiernan McCann.
Amy Doyle and Anne Comiskey.
Sophie O'Leary.
Hannes Jung performs at the Wicklow town Christmas Market.

Sarah Carroll with her daughter, Elsie.

WICKLOW Christmas Market has returned to add a bit of seasonal magic to Wicklow town and will continue running until December 21.

The Christmas Market has moved from its usual location in the Abbey Grounds, to Leitrim Place along the Murrough.

The market is free to the public and includes even more food and artisan stalls than previous. Food, activities and entertainment for the whole family is on offer.

An exciting new addition to Wicklow Christmas Market is the eco ice-rink, which is proving quite the attraction. You can glide across the ice while listening to some of your favourite Christmas carols.

Also located in the Wicklow Christmas is the Santa Express, which provides an interactive chance to take a magical trip to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus at his house. Families can travel in their own train car with Oribel, Santa’s head elf, as the conductor. Once at the North Pole, families get entertained by the mischievous Elf and Safety and Mrs. Claus. Then of course, there will be the chance to get to visit with Santa Claus himself, take a picture with him, and post a letter at Santa’s official post box.

A sensory Santa experience will be offered on December 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. pm, where the sights and sounds will be toned down and calmer, yet still includes all of the fun.

