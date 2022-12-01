Winners of SSE Renewables recycled Christmas decoration competition announced

SSE Renewables have announced the winners of their inaugural ‘Design a Christmas Decoration from Recycled Materials’ competition, with Eva Belle Bradshaw from Carysfort National School crowned the overall winner.

The competition was divided into four age categories: 7 and under; 8 to 10; 11 to 12; and 13 years and over. Overall winner, Eva Belle Bradshaw, was chosen to help Santa at the tree-lighting ceremony at St Mary’s Park, Arklow on Saturday, November 26.

Eva also won the age 7 and under category, for her angel entry. The angel was made from recycled materials, including an Aldi yogurt glass and lid, snowflakes made from pearls salvaged from a broken bracelet, string, ribbon and old packaging sprayed gold. The angel was made from a cork, with its wings created from an old CD.

Hanna Kennedy from Our Lady’s National School, Rathdrum, won the age 8 to 10 category, with her elf’s head fashioned from an old light bulb. The elf’s beard was made from a remnant fur from an old teddy bear, while its hat was upcycled from a banana shaped sweet box and the string used to hang the decoration was from an old banjo.

Cian Murphy from Gaelscoil an Inbhir Mhóir, Arklow, won the aged 10 to 12 category with his Christmas tree decoration. This entry was unique not only for the effort taken by Cian and his dad in sourcing the fallen twigs for the project, but also for the detailed planning invested in what Cian described himself as ‘my invention’.

He planned every detail, using lids from recycled cans, old string, glue and cotton buds, to create a warm and earthy decoration worthy of any festive tree.

Leah (Hayes) Keogh from St Mary's College, Arklow, and Dominka Ilecko, Glenart College, jointly won the age 13 and over category.

Leah designed a Christmas wreath-style decoration, made exclusively from a variety of recycled paper materials, including recycled cardboard, left-over Christmas festive wrapping, upcycled crepe paper and shredded paper salvaged from her family’s home office.

The mix of textures and tones blended beautifully to create a festive decoration in reds and browns, that could adorn any tree or door.

Dominka’s decoration was a carefully crafted decoration, unique in its design and made from salvaged egg cartons. The egg cartons were carefully cut and stacked to create a 3D effect and held together with threading, an old button and sprinkled with glitter for that festive effect.

An extra special mention goes to Carysfort National School, Arklow, for their overwhelming response of entries, which were submitted to a high standard. Also to sisters Ava (age 4) and Ellie (age 6), whose Christmas forest displays demonstrated a real family commitment to this year’s competition.

All competition entries will be displayed in Arklow Library and category winners will receive a €50 ‘One for All’ voucher as their prize.

Deirdre Keogh, Community Engagement Manager for SSE Renewables, said: “We had an overwhelming response to the competition this year and our young people really pulled out the stops to come up with inventive and imaginative creations.

"Adjudicating on the competition was both a pleasure and a difficult task for ourselves and the staff in Arklow Municipal District, because of the high quality and variety of entries submitted this year.

“It was fabulous to see children coming into Arklow Library with their decorations over the past few days and sincerest thanks to the schools who encouraged class groups to get involved, and to the library staff and Festival team.

“Whilst it was difficult to select an overall winner to be Santa’s guest of honour at the big switch on, we did find a worthy overall winner in Eva Belle Bradshaw. Eva’s entry was selected because she displayed exceptional talent for her age in using recycled materials to create a wonderfully joyous Christmas decoration, which we hope will adorn her family’s tree for many years to come.

“SSE Renewables were also delighted to partner with Arklow Municipal District, to bring some festive cheer to the district over the Christmas season by sponsoring low energy street lighting for this year’s festival,” Deirdre added.