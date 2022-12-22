Winners announced for Wicklow County Council children’s recycled Christmas decorations competition

CEO of Wicklow County Council Brian Gleeson presents Evanna O'Halloran with her prize at the Wicklow County Council Recycled Christmas Decoration Competition Awards for Primary Schools at Council Buildings, Wicklow. Photo: Mick Kelly

Wicklow County Council Environmental Officer Jim Callery, CEO of Wicklow County Council Brian Gleeson and Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy with winners of the Wicklow County Council Recycled Christmas Decoration Competition for Primary Schools

CEO of Wicklow County Council Brian Gleeson, Wicklow County Council Environmental Officer Jim Callery and Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy pictured with Sarah White from Aughrim who collected prizes on behalf of Patrick Cannon and Alice O'Brien at the Wicklow County Council Recycled Christmas Decoration Competition Awards for Primary Schools at Council Buildings, Wicklow. Photo: Mick Kelly

PRIZES for the annual Christmas Decoration Competition were presented by Wicklow County Council at a reception held on Tuesday last.

The aim of the competition is to create a Christmas decoration out of junk items that would normally end up in the bin, with nothing added except imagination. The competition is open to all primary school in County Wicklow. Each student submitted their decorations in school from which the best was selected for the county final.

The winners ranged in age from six to 12, with all of them showing skill, creativity and great innovation in the decorations they created. There was a great diversity of ideas on display covering a range of Christmas themes but also great diversity in use of materials.

Christmas trees were a common theme coming in all shapes and sizes and made from cardboard, coffee cups, toothpicks, plastic bottle tops, metal lids and paper with some great ideas for use of junk items to add glitz.

Textiles featured strongly this year including a repurposed sock, a hand stitched polar bear, a colourful wreath and a shoe reimagined as Rudolf.

Stars were created from intricately cut paper and a clever piece of engineering from plastic bottle ends.

Some entries choose to recreate a whole Christmas scene, one made from ice lolly sticks, another from a fruit box and a bird cage made from a cereal box stuffed full of the most beautifully crafted pieces of art. Snowmen, penguins, Santa Claus and an angel all made an appearance while one of the youngest contestants made tinfoil gloves to keep her angel’s hands warm.

Each winner was presented with a voucher for Beyond the Trees in Avondale.

Speaking at the reception, Mr Brian Gleeson, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, congratulated the winners on their creativity noting that “each year the decorations get more innovative and creative and show how items that normally end up as waste can be given new life through reuse.”

Leas Cathaoirleach, Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, paid tribute to the students and offered her thanks to the schools of County Wicklow and the teaching staff for nurturing a strong sense of environmental stewardship through the Green Schools Programme. The Christmas decoration competition for schools has been an annual tradition in Wicklow since 2005.

It continues year after year to put a focus on waste at Christmas, as everyone can take steps to reduce waste and make better use of our resources.

Wicklow County Council Christmas Decoration competition winners​

Alice O Brien, Sacred Heart NS

Parker Cannon, Sacred Heart NS

Alanna Healy, St Mary’s and Gerard’s NS

Annabelle Griffiths, Delgany NS

Megan Ferris, The Glebe NS

Anna Kravchenko, The Glebe NS

Lily Callagy, The Glebe NS

Ayshea Nolan, Wicklow Montessori NS

Anika Smith, St Brigid’s NS

Anna Russell, Greystones Educate Together

Lara Doyle, Greystones Educate Together

Oisin Kilbride, Coolafancy NS

Aileen Mulhall, Coolafancy NS

Alisha Quinn, Scoil Mhuire Realt na Mara

Iona Mae Smith, St Francis’s NS

Maia Johnson, Carysfort NS

Evanna O Halloran, Kilcoole Primary School

Lauren Martin, Scoil Mhuire Realt na Mara

Eabha Pippet, Gael Scoil Chill Mhantain

Milo Joyce, Gael Scoil Chill Mhantain.