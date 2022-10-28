Winner of Baltinglass Golf Club draw collects keys for new €75,000 campervan

JOANNE Keegan was the winner of Baltinglass Golf Club’s campervan draw, which raised an impressive €38,000 for the future development and enhancement of the club.

Pat Horan Motors Limited based in Aglish, County Tipperary, provided the new Adria Sunliving A75 SL worth €75,000, and Joanna, who is from County Roscommon, collected the keys from Baltinglass Golf Club Captain Michael Walsh.

All 5,495 tickets for the raffle were sold at a cost of €25 per ticket.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the support we received,” said Michael.

“We first came up with the idea at a committee meeting in September of last year. The campervan cost €75,000 and an additional €15,000 went towards setting up the payment system, establishing a website and other associated costs. We are over the moon at raising €38,000, which is a wonderful amount for a small club like ours.

“We sold all of our 5,495 tickets in advance of the draw and people from throughout the country bought raffle tickets. We also have to thank everyone for the amount of local support we received. We didn’t even have to approach a lot of people, because they were actually coming into the club looking to purchase tickets.

“We also want to pass on our thanks at Baltinglass Golf Club to everyone who helped make this fundraiser such a resounding success.”

Baltinglass Golf Club is an 18-hole course and the club was founded in 1928.