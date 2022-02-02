Wifi mast developer withdraws appeal against Kilcoole decision

An appeal asking An Bord Pleanala to overturn Wicklow County Council’s decision to refuse permission for a wi-fi tower in Kilcoole has been withdrawn.

Cignal Infrastructure Limited lodged an appeal in December af the local authority refused permission for the project.

The proposal included the construction of a 21.5m telecommunications support structure carrying nine antennas, associated equipment and site works at St. Anthony’s FC Grounds, Finn Park, Lott Lane , Knockroe, Kilcoole.

Wicklow County Council’s planning section refused permission in November due to concerns about the impact on the visual amenity of the area.

In the appeal, Cignal Infrastructure had stated that the tower was needed to improve mobile and broadband services.

An Bord Pleanala wrote to Wicklow County Council in January to advise that the appeal had been withdrawn.