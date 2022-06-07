Wicklow's young artists scoop prizes in 68th Texaco Children’s Art Competition

We Have Been Warned (David Attenborough) by Aidan Bolger (16), from Coláiste Bhríde, Carnew.

Two of Wicklow’s young artists are celebrating after winning top prizes in the Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Both talented artists were winners of Special Merit Awards for artworks that Final Adjudicator, Professor Gary Granville said “displayed high levels of skill and creativity.”

Aidan Bolger (16), from Coláiste Bhríde, Carnew, won the award for his striking work entitled ‘We Have Been Warned (David Attenborough)’.

Sadhbh Kilpatrick (13) from Temple Carrig School in Greystones picked up the special merit award for her vibrant artwork, which was untitled.

Texaco Children’s Art Competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history that dates back to the very first competition held in 1955.

The competition is also a platform on which young artists can have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.

University of Limerick student Dan Killackey (18) was chosen as the overall winner of the art competition for a portrait of his granduncle.

Belfast’s Royal Ulster Academy of Arts is hosting an exhibition of the top 126 winning paintings in this year’s competition until June 30.

Admission is free and the Academy is open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.