Wicklow’s share of new car market lower than last year

THE latest official vehicle statistics released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry reveal that the number of new car registrations for this October increased by 15.2 per cent compared to the same period last year.

2,646 new car registrations took place in October of this year, compared to only 2,296 for October 2020. Covid obviously had a major impact on last year’s figures, but the amount of new car registrations for this October also exceeds the 2019 pre-Covid figure of 2,179 by 21.4 per cent.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) today released their official new vehicle statistics. To present a more accurate picture of the new vehicle registrations, it is important to compare registrations totals with the same period in 2019 (pre-COVID) when businesses were fully operational.

From January to October of this year, 2,327 new vehicles were registered in County Wicklow, representing an increase of 14.12 per cent on the 2020 figures. Wicklow’s share of the market for this year stands at 2.25 per cent, compared to 2.35 for the year prior.

Light Commercials Vehicles (LCV) saw a decrease of 1,315 registrations compared to 1,651 in October of last year and an increase on 1,064 registrations for the same month in 2019. Year to date 27,849 new LCVs were registered, which is an increase on last year’s 20,602 (+35.2 per cent) and on 24,304 in 2019 (+14.6 per cent).

Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) saw an increase of 212 registrations in October when compared to 155 in October, 2020 and 137 in October, 2019.

4,401 used cars were imported in October 2021, compared with 9,316 imports in October 2020, and a decrease on the 11,457 imports recorded in October 2019.

522 new electric vehicles registered in October compared to 254 in October 2020. So far this year 8,342 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 3,867 on the same period in 2020.

Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrids and Hybrids continue to increase their market share, with their combined market share now over 31.52 per cent of the total market. Diesel now accounts for 33.63 per cent, Petrol 32.16 per cent, Hybrid 16.14 per cent, Electric 8.08 per cent and Plug-in Electric Hybrid 7.3 per cent.