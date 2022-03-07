Wicklow’s running trails make front page of leading French publication

WICKLOW’S abundance of famous running trails and mountain paths have made the front page of a leading French trail running magazine.

‘Nature Trail’ is one of France’s leading Trail Running magazine, and with the support of Tourism Ireland’s office in Paris, Wicklow welcomed its writers and photographer for a short but intense weekend in November of last year, securing valuable media coverage for the county’s attractions.

Fred Verdier from Wicklow Tourism said of the coverage: “The weather we got over the two days was amazing and gave some stunning images showcasing the incredible playground that is Wicklow for outdoor activities. The exposure we are getting on the back of this Press trip is quite incredible both on print and online around France and beyond.”

The French visitors spent their time running and discovering the mountains of Wicklow. Following their visit, Wicklow made it to the front page of the latest edition of ‘Nature Trail’ magazine with a ten-page article inside illustrated by fabulous photos.

Josephine Brilland, Editor of ‘Nature Trail’, said: “We had a fabulous time over the three days. The diversity of the terrain and many great climbs make the Garden of Ireland a perfect trail running destination with stunning sceneries, great food and lovely people.”

Mr Brian Gleeson, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council and Chair of Wicklow Tourism, commented: “It is great to see the international market opening up again. We look forward to welcoming more French visitors to enjoy what Wicklow has to offer on foot of this excellent feature.”