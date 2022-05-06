Wicklow’s new library shortlisted for two separate national awards

WICKLOW town’s new library and archives have made the final shortlisting for two national awards.

In the Irish Construction Awards, the library and archives have been shortlisted under the ‘Public Building’ category for the contractors Byrne and Byrne Construction Ltd.

The Irish Construction Awards are the original and premier recognition of performance excellence for the contracting sector in Ireland. The awards are an opportunity for the construction industry to highlight best performance across the full range of construction disciplines and project categories.

Separately, the architects on the project, O Connell Mahon Architects, have been shortlisted for their work on the library and archives in the ‘Building and Architect of the Year Awards 2022’ under the category ‘Building refurbishment for a single building or development’.

The new library cost €6 million and was officially opened in August of last year by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD and the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD.

Speaking after the announcements, the Chief executive of Wicklow County Council, Mr Brian Gleeson, congratulated Byrne and Byrne Construction and O Connell Mahon Architects on being shortlisted in the competitions and he wished both firms every success.

He added that it was no surprise to see the library and archive receiving such recognition as it is a building that the Council itself is very proud of and he encouraged everyone to visit the Treaty exhibition which is on display in the building until May 17.

The Cathaoirleach of the Council, Cllr Shay Cullen, added his congratulations to the builders and architects and wished them well in both competitions. He said that the new Wicklow Library and Archives was one of the best projects ever undertaken by the Council and along with the refurbishment of Fitzwilliam Square and the improvements at Market square have transformed Wicklow town for locals and tourists.

The results of both competitions will be announced soon.