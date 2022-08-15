Wicklow

Wicklow’s Miss Ireland finalists joined by family and friends for beach clean-up

Wicklow's finalists in the Miss Ireland 2022 competition, Erika Doyle and Tanya Flood. Expand
Tanya Flood with some of the rubbish she collected. Expand
Amy and Tanya with some of their fellow volunteers. Expand
Miss Wicklow Tanya Flood pictured with Miss Wicklow Town Erika Bellamy at Bray Seafront. Expand

Wicklow's finalists in the Miss Ireland 2022 competition, Erika Doyle and Tanya Flood.

Tanya Flood with some of the rubbish she collected.

Amy and Tanya with some of their fellow volunteers.

Miss Wicklow Tanya Flood pictured with Miss Wicklow Town Erika Bellamy at Bray Seafront.

Wicklow's finalists in the Miss Ireland 2022 competition, Erika Doyle and Tanya Flood.

Myles Buchanan

WHILE many sun worshippers spent the weekend taking in the rays and enjoying the spectacularly fine weather, Wicklow’s two finalists in the Miss Ireland competition joined forces to carry out a beach clean at Bray Seafront.

Miss Wicklow Tanya Flood from Druids Glen and Miss Wicklow Town Erika Doyle from Kilcoole gathered all their friends and family together to help put with the clean-up, while highlighting the importance of communities coming together to protect our coastlines.

The theme for this year’s competition is ‘Our World, Our Future’ which places a focus on the environment and global citizenship.

The big clean-up is one of the challenges that finalists of Miss Ireland 2022 are being tasked with in a challenging competitive process for the 75th Diamond Jubilee of the competition, taking place over the weekend at the Royal Theatre Castlebar. Their skills are also tested in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and each finalist is tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities.

