Wicklow’s Miss Ireland finalists joined by family and friends for beach clean-up

WHILE many sun worshippers spent the weekend taking in the rays and enjoying the spectacularly fine weather, Wicklow’s two finalists in the Miss Ireland competition joined forces to carry out a beach clean at Bray Seafront.

Miss Wicklow Tanya Flood from Druids Glen and Miss Wicklow Town Erika Doyle from Kilcoole gathered all their friends and family together to help put with the clean-up, while highlighting the importance of communities coming together to protect our coastlines.

The theme for this year’s competition is ‘Our World, Our Future’ which places a focus on the environment and global citizenship.

The big clean-up is one of the challenges that finalists of Miss Ireland 2022 are being tasked with in a challenging competitive process for the 75th Diamond Jubilee of the competition, taking place over the weekend at the Royal Theatre Castlebar. Their skills are also tested in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and each finalist is tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities.