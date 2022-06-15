Wicklow’s Kendal Moody releases debut single ‘Unexpected Love’

A Glenn of Imaal singer has recently released her debut single to all major streaming platforms worldwide. Kendal Moody, who is 19, unveiled her first single ‘Unexpected Love’ on Friday, May 20 and has been excited by the response.

The budding artist began writing at the age of 14 and has since amassed a following of around 1,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Stemming from her experience writing poetry, Kendal has only just begun her journey towards stardom. Kendal’s influence comes from her own love of music and her family background.

“My step-grandfather was probably the biggest influence when I was younger," she explained. “He was into country and folk music and was also in a band himself and encouraged me to really go for it. My biggest musical influence is Taylor Swift, but I also love Joni Mitchell too definitely.”

Kendal has played at the Marina Market in Cork and also closer to home at The Wicklow Escape, where she met U2 member The Edge, who gifted Kendal with his own personal guitar pick after her rendition of ‘Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’. It's a token she holds dear.

“I felt it was a lovely gesture as I learned to play guitar in secondary school through a scheme initiated by U2, it truly felt like a full circle moment,” Kendal stated.

Coming into the summer, Kendal hopes to carry on the success of her debut single and follow up with another, with a possible project to follow shortly afterwards.

“I hope to release my second single in the month of June which will be released on Spotify and various platforms and then into the summer months hopefully an EP or an album, that’s definitely going to be in the works,” Kendal stated.

Kendal is currently studying at the Cork School of Music and is entering her second year in Popular Music. With her first single released and no plans to slow down any time soon, the future looks bright for the young Wicklow musician.