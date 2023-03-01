Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.9°C Dublin

Wicklow’s Hozier to play first Irish gig in four years

Singer/songwriter Hozier will play Malahide Castle on Friday, June 30. Expand

Close

Singer/songwriter Hozier will play Malahide Castle on Friday, June 30.

Singer/songwriter Hozier will play Malahide Castle on Friday, June 30.

Singer/songwriter Hozier will play Malahide Castle on Friday, June 30.

wicklowpeople

Eoin Mac Raghnaill

Acclaimed Wicklow singer Hozier will perform his first Irish gig in four years at Malahide Castle on Friday, June 30.

The Grammy-nominated Newcastle native announced the show ahead of his highly anticipated ‘Eat Your Young’, which will be released on St Patrick's Day.

Speaking on Instagram, the multi-platinum selling artist said: “It’s always a joy announce a show on home soil. I’ll be joined by the incredible Teskey Brothers at Malahide Castle on the 30th June. I hope to see you there! Thanks and much love, Andrew”

Hozier will be joined on the night by blues rockers ‘The Teskey Brothers’.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Tickets for Hozier’s Malahide Castle gig are currently on sale from Ticketmaster and are priced from €49.50.

Privacy