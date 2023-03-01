Wicklow’s Hozier to play first Irish gig in four years

Acclaimed Wicklow singer Hozier will perform his first Irish gig in four years at Malahide Castle on Friday, June 30.

The Grammy-nominated Newcastle native announced the show ahead of his highly anticipated ‘Eat Your Young’, which will be released on St Patrick's Day.

Speaking on Instagram, the multi-platinum selling artist said: “It’s always a joy announce a show on home soil. I’ll be joined by the incredible Teskey Brothers at Malahide Castle on the 30th June. I hope to see you there! Thanks and much love, Andrew”

Hozier will be joined on the night by blues rockers ‘The Teskey Brothers’.

Tickets for Hozier’s Malahide Castle gig are currently on sale from Ticketmaster and are priced from €49.50.