Wicklow’s County Winners selected for National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2022

Projects across Wicklow have been chosen as county winners in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2022.

Lysette Golden, Wicklow Rapid Response, Enniskerry Boxing Club, Ninth Wicklow Arklow Sea Scouts and Birdwatch Ireland are the five Wicklow projects selected as county winners.

The National Lottery Good Causes Awards were created to honour and showcase the work being carried out by thousands of projects across Ireland.

Lysette Golden is the winner for Wicklow in the arts and culture category. Through funding she received from the Arts Council, part-funded by National Lottery Good Causes, she was able to train one on one with professional coaches and is now on her way to becoming the first professional flying trapeze artist ever produced in Ireland.

Wicklow Rapid Response was selected in the health and wellbeing category . Funding received via the HSE National Lottery Grant Scheme allowed Wicklow Rapid Response to complete their fundraising to purchase a critical care ventilator and also contributed toward the fundraising for the loan on their new rapid response vehicle.

The Enniskerry Boxing Club has been shortlisted in the sports category.

The boxing club is a voluntary club with approximately 40 members between the ages of seven to senior. Alongside the club’s five coaches, there are members training competitively as well as those training to keep fit.

The club has two elite boxers who are currently preparing for the World Championships and the Olympics. Thanks to a Sports Capital Equipment grant, they were able to purchase boxing equipment.

The Ninth Wicklow Arklow Sea Scouts were the county winners in the youth category.

With 236 youth members, the Ninth Wicklow Arklow Sea Scouts have been able to offer even more water activities since receiving Good Causes funding through the Sports Capital Programme and the HSE National Lottery scheme.

The group purchased a new rib and inboard diesel boat and four picos which means that they can now offer the full Sea Scout programme with rowing, paddling and sailing. T

In the heritage category, Birdwatch Ireland was selected as Wicklow's county winner. The National Lottery Good Causes funding supported their ‘Outreach for Nature’ project which aims to assist and engage better with the public and educate them on the role they could play in supporting nature conservation.

National Lottery CEO, Andrew Algeo, said: “The stories and insights that we read in this year’s entries truly exemplified the positive impact that the groups, sports clubs and organisations who receive National Lottery funding, are having in towns and villages all over Ireland. Celebrating the inspirational work being carried out by these extraordinary beneficiaries and recognising the effect that they have on their communities is exactly what the Good Causes Awards are all about.”

The Shankill Tennis Club has also been shortlisted as county winners in the sports category.

Thirty-five national finalists will be announced in June.

Each of the 35 finalists will win €1,000. At the awards ceremony in October, each of the seven category winners will receive €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year will take home an additional €25,000.