Wicklow’s built heritage to get boost from funding increases

The preservation of Wicklow’s built heritage received a significant boost with the launch of the Built Heritage Investment Scheme and the Historic Structures Fund for 2023.

The level of funding at a national level is €9 million, representing a 12.5 per cent increase in funding on last year. Green TD Steven Matthews from Wicklow has welcomed this announcement, particularly in relation to the potential it creates for his County.

Deputy Matthews said: “This funding is brilliant news with huge potential for Wicklow to maintain our built heritage, an extremely important part of our county identity. The funding offers groups and heritage projects in Wicklow a wonderful opportunity to seek support while also boosting the local economy by supporting jobs in sectors such as conservation, tourism and traditional skills.

“It is the responsibility of everyone to ensure that our heritage and culture is maintained for future generations to enjoy and appreciate. Supporting our communities in their efforts to repair, preserve and restore our built heritage takes significant time, care, expertise, and investment. We in Wicklow are particularly fortunate to be home to many significant sites representing Irish heritage. I hope that this funding will go a long way in ensuring that we can enjoy these amenities into the future.

“I would encourage anyone involved with a heritage project in Wicklow to apply for this funding as soon as possible. If you require any help with the application process or have any questions regarding the scheme or any other matter, please do not hesitate to get in touch with me directly.”

Applications remain open until January 31 2023. Details of the schemes and how to apply are available on all local authority websites and the Department’s website www.housing.gov.ie.