Wicklow’s Andy Howard crosses half globe powered only by human kindness

Dunlavin man has travelled from UK to Asia relying on generosity for food shelter and everything in between

Fundraising Dunlavin man Andy Howard arriving in Aktau, Kazakhstan and meeting new friends George, Utepbai and Clarah. Expand
Andy Howard pictured in Almaty with &quot;the best cooks in all Kazakhstan&quot;. Expand
Andy pictured at the Colosseum in Rome. Expand
Andy Howard and his new friend Antonio in Oria, southern Italy. Expand

Eoin Mac Raghnaill

Speaking from a bustling café in Almaty, Kazakhstan, intrepid Wicklow adventurer Andy Howard paused to reflect on the life-changing highs and lows of his trans-continental fundraising trip.

Sharing tales of generosity, pangs of hunger and learning to edit on the road, the Dunlavin man excused himself to arrange transport to the local airport, but he admitted that he still needed to find someone to pay for it.

Privacy