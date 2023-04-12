Wicklow’s Andy Howard crosses half globe powered only by human kindness

Speaking from a bustling café in Almaty, Kazakhstan, intrepid Wicklow adventurer Andy Howard paused to reflect on the life-changing highs and lows of his trans-continental fundraising trip.

Sharing tales of generosity, pangs of hunger and learning to edit on the road, the Dunlavin man excused himself to arrange transport to the local airport, but he admitted that he still needed to find someone to pay for it.

Blessed with the gift of the gab, former fitness instructor Andy embarked on his exraordinary ‘Seeking Human Kind’ trek from the UK to Australia in January, relying solely on human kindness to complete the mind-boggling 15,200km journey.

Inspired by the loss of his close friend Louis Caplis’ in 2018, the 29-year-old hopes to raise substantial funds for mental health charities Samaritans and Beyond Blue, and to show that people are fundamentally generous and willing to help.

Self-proclaimed adrenaline junky Andy sold all his earthly possessions to fund the trip, trading in his business, motocross bike and prized drift car for a good quality bag, tent, camera and all types of durable gadgets to keep him safe on his travels.

Setting off from his adopted home of Hemel Hempstead, wearing his friend’s army-issue boots and carrying as much Barry’s Tea as he could cram into his backpack, Andy has spent the last three months traversing mainland Europe. When we spoke he was in southern Kazakhstan.

Staring out at the stunning vista of the Tien-Shan Mountains, he said: “All of this stemmed from two things really: my friend passing and me moving to England.

“I had a great job and a nice home, but it wasn’t enough. I still felt unsettled, like I had something left unfinished.

“I sat myself down and decided that I wanted to fundraise and somehow document that there are people out there who want to help. So, I came up with the idea of this long trip. Then I decided to make it even more challenging, by making it so I’d have to ask for help.

“I had an eye-opening experience almost immediately after I set off from England. I got talking to a guy called Simon on the ferry to France and told him about the project. He offered to drive me to the train station straight away, and then paid for my ticket to Paris.

“I had a plan to take me as far as France, but I had no idea after that, so that experience really brought the reality of the situation home to me. There had been so many ifs, buts and maybes in my head before leaving.

“Having someone reach out to me like that, it brought me right back down to earth.

“I’ve learned very quickly that you have to prioritise when you have nothing. You really have to get your priorities straight at the start of each day.

“Shelter and a place to sleep always come first. Once you have that, you can start to look for your next meal, and then it’s about creating content and editing it.

“There have been days that I have gone hungry, that I just had way too much content to edit. I just have to find time to do it and get it up online though – it’s how I get by.

“I had a really emotional day when I was in Italy. I had spent practically the whole day editing and the day had just flown by. I had nowhere to stay by the time I was done and hadn’t eaten at all.

“I needed to wash my clothes earlier that day and a lady kindly helped me out in a launderette. She messaged me later to say that she could buy me a sandwich too, but I was still so focused on finding somewhere to stay first

“I had been walking around for hours asking everyone from business people to army soldiers for somewhere to stay, but I was absolutely famished, so I gave in and accepted her generous offer.

“When I met her, she brought me into her boyfriend’s restaurant and they sat me down and made me an unbelievable meal. I was absolutely bursting afterwards!

“Even though there was a language barrier there, I thanked them as much as I could and tried to convey that I needed to go and find somewhere to stay. Just as soon as I had said my farewells, the owner stopped me and, when I turned around, all the staff were standing there.

“They had all chipped in to pay for accommodation for me for the night and I just broke down. I was so emotional. I was trying so hard to process it, but it was almost too emotional to start crying. I knew I would have to rely on that kind of kindness the next day and the day after that, but I’ve never felt something so powerful before.”

With nearly half of his mammoth journey completed in under three months, Andy attributes the speed of his progress to the overwhelming kindness of strangers and two vital pieces of equipment. The first is an A4 document, outlining his project in as many languages as possible, and the second is his phone – his “life-line” and conduit to those in need.

“Having access to social media and the internet keeps me going,” Andy said. “When you’re in this position you take any kind of help you can possibly get and I’ve had lots of people messaging me, offering me transport or to pay for my tickets. It’s very important for morale.

“Hearing about all the coverage back home is so strange. I have the mother telling me that she’s trying to get on to Graham Norton and that she’s doing this, that and the other!

“Honestly, going into a new country, where I have to work out how to get service, is always one of the scariest times.

“My connection is my life-line, not only to let my family and friends know that I’m okay, but to keep interacting with people and inspiring them.

“In Italy, I was waiting for a farmer to pick me up and I posted online saying that I would probably lose coverage and that, if no-one heard from me in 24 hours, to know that I was meant to be with an Italian farmer!

“The guy had no English and there was no signal there, so I couldn’t translate or contact anyone. Two days later I eventually got across that I had to go, and he brought me somewhere else. Needless to say, the amount of messages and donations I had when I got signal again was crazy.

“Honestly, the most rewarding part of all this is the messages from people who have been inspired to do something because of the project.

“There have also been heart-wrenching personal stories, from people who I’ve tried to support and encourage to seek help. This is what it’s all about.”

After spending most of March in breathtaking Kazakhstan, Andy is now in India (thanks to a generous donator), an intriguing leg of his journey he has been keenly looking forward to.

Delighted with how the challenge has been progressing so far, and the £5,625 he has raised for charity, Andy said he can’t afford to get complacent and won’t do anything to jeopardise his mission.

“Originally I was thinking that the trip could take as long as a year and a half, because I didn’t know how long I would stay in places. Plans change of course.

“I really wanted to see China, but I knew that there are blocks on social media and that it might jeopardise my fundraising, so that’s off the table.

“I’ve just been flying through the challenge though, mostly because people have been overly nice.

“When I arrived in Kazakhstan, I met two really nice lads who brought me out to their friend’s house in Aktau, where we celebrated my birthday. The very next day, they put me on a two-day train and I was on the other side of the country before I knew it!

“Kazakhstan is definitely one of the nicest places I’ve ever been. It’s the scenes, the people, the weather. As I talk to you now, I’m looking out over these beautiful mountains and one of them is four times bigger than Carrauntoohil.

“It’s been nearly three months on the road now and I’m about half way done, so another three months to Australia seems doable – but you never know.

“Someone actually approached me in Switzerland (probably joking) and asked me if I’d take their offer to charter a private jet to India, but that’s not what this is all about.

“If I can help anyone I meet in a town in India, for example, there’ll be nothing to stop me from staying and giving them a hand.

“Australia is a long way away, so I just have to keep focused on the priorities. Right now, that means me going to reception, trying to explain that I would like to order a taxi to the airport, then finding someone to pay for it!

“Wish me luck!”

To donate to Andy’s ‘Seeking Human Kind’ fundraiser visit www.gofundme.com/f/SeekingHumanKind-Suicide-Prevention