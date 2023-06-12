Wicklow’s 14,242 family carers appeal for support during National Carers’ Week

Rugby player Ryan Baird and family carer Lynsey O'Donovan (top left), with son Jack, joined forces to advocate for essential support for family carers, with Anthony Sheehan, Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Horizon and Catherine Cox, Head of Communications and Policy with Family Carers Ireland.

A new campaign to raise awareness for the some 14,000 family carers in Wicklow has been launched with members of the public urged to take part.

Family Carers Ireland, the national charity supporting Ireland’s carers, has kicked off its national fundraising campaign, Heart of Gold, aimed at providing vital support to the 14,242 family carers in Wicklow to both recognise their invaluable contribution and raise vital funds.

Coinciding with National Carers’ Week, Heart of Gold takes place on Thursday June 15, and Friday June 16 and the public is asked to support family carers by purchasing a Heart of Gold Pin from collectors, hosting a coffee morning, or simply donating on the Family Carers Ireland website.

Gráinne Tynan, Community Support Manager at Family Carers Ireland, said: “It’s crucial to bear in mind that, at some point, we will all know a family carer, be a family carer or need care ourselves. Sadly, many family carers face financial hardship and a constant battle to access vital services and have simply nowhere else left to turn. That is where Family Carers Ireland comes in.

“We are seeing unprecedented numbers seeking help. Last year, our National Freephone Careline team spoke to almost 5,000 family carers seeking support and information while our network of Carer Support Centres and staff had nearly 85,000 unique engagements with family carers. On top of this, we delivered approximately 4,400 hours of counselling to family carers and delivered vital training to hundreds of family carers across the country.

“To continue our work and reach more family carers who feel disconnected and alone, we genuinely rely on the support of the public. We’re asking local communities and businesses throughout Wicklow to please give what you can.”

To donate, visit: familycarers.ie/get-involved/heart-of-gold