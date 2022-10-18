Wicklow writers’s stories feature in Ireland’s Own anthology

THE 13th Ireland’s Own Anthology of Short Stories and Memories has just been published and two writers from Co. Wicklow are included among the 40 winners and highly commended entries in the long-running Ireland’s Own writing competitions.

Ronnie Simpson from Rectory Slopes in Bray has won a runners-up award in the Beginners Short Story section with ‘Friendly Fire’, a tale of perceived romantic betrayal by a best friend, but all may not be as it seems.

Simpson has always worked in Public Relations, but cut back on work in recent years to focus more on creative writing. He says that he is working on a novel, whilst supported by wife Gail and his two adult daughters.

Also featured is Bernadette O’Neill from Glenvale Park in Wicklow town with the intriguingly titled memoir ‘The Cat and the Crocodile’.

In the tale, the cat takes an instant dislike to an exotic visitor from Africa.

Bernadette was born in Galway and raised as an only child in the village of Newcastle, Co. Wicklow, until her early teens when the family moved to Wicklow town, where she still lives with her husband Tony. Her passions in life are reading, music and singing, walking and playing lots of tennis (badly!)

The stories in the Ireland’s Own Anthology cover many facets of Irish life, including the perennial recurring themes of bereavement, emigration, the love of home, and often complicated tales of romance.

The memoir pieces recall the long gone street fairs, conversations with a 102 years old mother, funerals during the Pandemic, an innocent young Catholic boy’s first experience of July 12 Orange parades in the North of Ireland, and much more.

The foreword this year is provided by international award winning and best selling author Colm Toibin.

The Anthology is published by Ireland’s Own, part of the Mediahuis (Ireland) group. It is available online at www.irelandsown.ie or from Ireland’s Own at Channing House, Rowe Street, Wexford. Email: info@irelandsown.ie; Tel: 053 91 40140 (overseas at 00353 5391 40140).

Ireland’s Own, the popular family magazine, has been published in Wexford town without a break since November 1902 and is still thriving in its 120th year.