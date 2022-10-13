Wicklow writer shortlisted for RTÉ Short Story Competition

WICKLOW-based writer Alan McCormick is among ten writers whose exciting new stories have been shortlisted from more than 1,700 entries for the RTÉ Short Story Competition in honour of Francis MacManus 2022.

Alan’s ‘Fire Starter’ was selected by judges, writers Lisa McInerney, Ferdia McAnna and Éilis Ní Dhuibhne.

Alan was born in Kenya and has lived most of his life in England, near Brighton and later in London. He has worked as a hospital porter, nurse, political researcher and actor, and was InterAct Stroke Support’s first writer in residence after winning a story competition judged by Ruth Rendell.

He moved with his wife and daughters to Wicklow three years ago. He has been working on a memoir, and recently completed his second story collection, as well as a book of comic illustrated shorts with artist Jonny Voss. His work will be published this autumn in The Stinging Fly, Southword and Sonder.

Speaking about what inspired him to write ‘Fire Starter’, he said: “I suffered from a long-term illness in the late 1980s and 1990s. I tried healing, and, though I wasn’t religious I used to sometimes go to a Quaker Retreat.

"Once I met a quiet man in the grounds who calmly told me that he’d ‘raised his hand to fell a forest and sent lightning to set fire to the fallen trees.’ His companion at the retreat said ‘No, you didn’t, don’t talk silly.’

"And the man replied, ‘Okay I didn’t,’ and then turned to me with a smile and said, ‘But you know I did, don’t you?’

“Another time, after being in hospital, I ended up in a recuperation nursing home during the damp squib of 1999’s solar eclipse.

"These experiences stayed locked away for nearly two decades but when the phrase ‘Theo thinks he’s Christ’ popped into my head, I had an opening line for a story and an imaginary character ready to disrupt a familiar time and place.”

The winning story along with the two other prizewinning stories selected by this year’s judges will be announced at a special RTÉ Radio 1 Arena RTÉ Short Story Special live event in the Pavillion Theatre Dun Laoghaire at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 21 and broadcast live on RTÉ Radio 1 as part of an Arena special programme.

The RTÉ Radio 1 Arena live event will see host, Seán Rocks and this year’s judges, Lisa McInerney, Ferdia MacAnna and Éilis Ní Dhuibhne discuss the art of the short story, review the stories on the shortlist of this year’s RTÉ Short Story Competition in honour of Francis MacManus, and announce their overall winners, with live music and performances from leading actors.