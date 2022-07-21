Wicklow women receive Arts Council’s Next Generation award

Three Wicklow women were among the lucky group of artists to receive The Arts Council’s Next Generation award last Monday.

Ali Clarke and Martha Breen from Bray, and Choy-Ping Clarke-Ng 吳彩萍 from Enniskerry were awarded €25,000 and extended an invitation to participate in a collective week-long residency in the Tyrone Guthrie Centre, Annaghmakerrig in the spring of 2023.

The Next Generation bursaries are awarded to promising emerging artists across all disciplines at an early but pivotal stage of their career. The award allows artists to buy time to develop their work and to be able to show their potential to advance and strengthen a distinctive creative practice.

Ali, Martha and Choy-Ping demonstrated in a compelling way how the award and the financial investment at this particular time will have a transformative effect in bringing them to the next stage of their artistic development.

Ali Clarke is a choreographer working with dance and circus. Her work is characterised by her strong transdisciplinary approach and her passion for exploring the interface between public and performer.

The award will allow Ali to explore immersive formats for performance. She is currently is working on a dance and circus performance commissioned by The Courthouse Arts Centre for October 2022 and preparing for an immersive dance solo to premiere in The Mermaid Arts Centre in 2023.

Martha Breen is a performer, facilitator and theatremaker. She graduated from the Lir Academy in 2018. She has been Artistic Director of Mr. Sands Youth Theatre, Bray, since 2020. Her artistic aim is to make work that emulsifies text with movement as a tool for devising, but most importantly, for consensual, collaborative creativity.

As a performer and deviser, she has worked with the Gate Theatre, Rough Magic, Peacock Theatre, Backstage Theatre, MALAPROP, Gúna Nua, National Theatre, and Fishamble Theatre Co. She is a founding member of Broad Strokes, and directed the Mermaid Arts Centre's Fighting Words 2021 and 2022.

Choy-Ping Clarke-Ng 吳彩萍 is a Hong Kong-Irish theatre maker and Linbury Prize-winning designer of set, costume and video. Their interests in theatre include exploring racialised and queer identities, the sociology of Ireland and all things surreal. They have designed for venues including the Abbey Theatre, Bristol Old Vic and Singapore Repertory Theatre.

Arts Council Director, Maureen Kennelly said, ’I am really excited by the range and diversity of these young artists who have received these awards. These bursaries offer artists valuable time to cultivate their artistic voice, develop their practice and pursue their vision. I look forward to seeing the work of the Next Generation.’