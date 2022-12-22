Wicklow woman lauds support of Slimming World after losing 5 stone - ‘I feel absolutely amazing now’

Ciara Harte from Arklow, who transformed her life by losing 5 stone, has been singing the praises of those who supported her as she embarked on her slimming journey.

Mother of two Ciara joined Slimming World earlier this year because she wanted to feel happier with the person looking back at her from the mirror. She went on to lose over 5 stone and achieved her target weight in September this year.

Ciara maintains that the support of Slimming World, her two boys and loving husband Jason, provided her with all the confidence and security she needed to fully commit to her goal.

“I feel absolutely amazing now and I couldn’t have achieved it without my support structure!” Ciara beamed. “Like everyone else, lockdown was tough for us, but we helped each other get through it. Just like they all helped me through my journey.

“I feel so much stronger, both mentally and physically and that’s all thanks to my brilliant boys and husband, and the fantastic crew at Slimming World.”

Ciara went on to discuss the dietary benefits of Slimming World plans and how shocked she was that her family could continue to enjoy many of their favourite meals.

“I joined Slimming World because of all the liberating choices of food available, and because the plan is family friendly, so there was no need to cook different meals for the kids or Jason.

“I was amazed and delighted that all of our favourite family meals fit into the Slimming World plan. Meals like cottage pie and chicken and prawn stir fry with egg fried rice are just a couple of our favourites, so we were chuffed to see that they were okay under the plan.

“I’d highly recommend anyone who is interested to check out Slimming World’s plans, they’re really quite a lot more variety and taste in the foods than you’d expect.”