Wicklow woman addresses loneliness and isolation of older peoplein new podcast

A NEW podcast exploring healthy ageing in Ireland will feature Wicklow woman and development officer for Active Retirement Ireland, Mai Quaid.

‘The Old Country’ is a 12-part series produced by Active Retirement Ireland which explores issues around ageing such as combatting ageism, age-friendly environments and integrated and long-term care.

Each episode of the podcast features a guest involved in making Ireland a better place to grow older, from older people themselves to activists and policy experts. Fortnightly episodes will examine the challenges and opportunities which an ageing population brings.

In the latest episode, Baltinglass resident Mai speaks to activist, broadcaster, Mayor of South Dublin and podcast host Peter Kavanagh, about how loneliness affects older people and the challenges of reaching out to the most isolated. Mai also discusses her experience as a development officer at Active Retirement Ireland and her time spent as President of the organisation.

Commenting on the launch of ‘The Old Country podcast’, Mayor Peter Kavanagh said: “We are delighted to have Mai Quaid joining us on the podcast to discuss how to address the epidemic of loneliness and isolation amongst some of our older communities. It is a huge challenge and it’s great to have Mai share her huge knowledge on the topic and share practical ways that we can all combat this.”

He added; “We know how much our retired population in Ireland have to offer through our work with local Active Retirement Ireland groups. We also know that older people will become a larger proportion of our population: by 2030 the population aged 80 or above will increase by between 89 per cent and 94 per cent, according to the ESRI.

“This is a major shift and noticeable in the demographics of our country. This podcast is all about sharing insights from those making the most of their older years, and how we can better the experience of our older years through community, wellbeing and a positive attitude towards ageing.”

The podcast, which is available to stream on all major platforms, including Spotify and iTunes and through the Active Retirement Ireland website, has been created to mark the beginning of the UN Decade of Healthy Ageing and is supported by the Community Foundation for Ireland.