Wicklow wildlife and heritage projects awarded €68,790 in grants

The Heritage Council has announced almost €70,000 in funding for projects in county Wicklow as part of a €714, 629 package for Leinster.

Wicklow wildlife, tourism and cultural projects are set to receive €68,790 in funding from two Heritage Council schemes.

The announcement comes as part of a €2.37million investment across Ireland to help to conserve and restore built, cultural and natural heritage.

In Wicklow, Arklow’s Town Team has been awarded €20,000 to develop an Arklow pottery digital database. The Alfred Beit Foundation has received a grant for €20,000 also to help restore the 18th century Weir Wall at Russborough to facilitate pedestrian access under the N81, linking Russborough walkways with the Blessington Greenway.

A further €16,675 has been allocated to Bird Watch Ireland to make improvements at the East Coast Nature Reserve in Newcastle and €3,910 will go towards the Rathdrum Tidy Town’s project to install boxes for migrating swifts to next in.

Finally, a grant of €8,205 has been awarded to help Wicklow County Council produce a resource pack for teachers of the history curriculum in the Junior Cycle highlighting Wicklow archival collections as teaching tools.

Work on these projects can begin immediately and the projects will all be completed by the end of the year.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, TD, said: “Funding of this nature is crucial in giving heritage volunteers and professionals the support they need to safeguard the built, cultural and natural heritage in our country. It is also a significant investment in this Government’s commitments under the Programme for Government to promote and protect our heritage.”

Virginia Teehan, Chief Executive of The Heritage Council, said: “Individually, these projects will enrich local communities, preserving their history, safeguarding their local habitats. Collectively, they tell the story of a country where dedicated heritage professionals and volunteers understand the value of preservation, restoration and conservation.”