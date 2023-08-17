Wicklow volunteers sought for Big Beach Clean 2023

In September last year, the organisation Clean Coasts received overwhelming support from Wicklow volunteers for the Big Beach Clean, which took place over the weekend of September 16-18.

In County Wicklow, 27 groups banded together to carry out clean-up events, removing an estimated two tonnes of litter over the weekend. Among them, were volunteers from Arklow Tidy Towns, Clean Coasts North Wicklow and Newcastle Community Group.

Groups in Wicklow tackled litter in several locations, including North Beach Arklow, South Beach Greystones and Newcastle Beach, with the Clean Coasts North Wicklow group collecting a total of 13.5kg of litter and over 700 cigarette butts alone.

The call is out again for volunteers, as the Big Beach Clean 2023 approaches, with groups across the county’s coastal areas urged to register ahead of the weekend of September 15-17. As Clean Coasts celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2023, the aim is to make this year's Big Beach Clean the biggest one yet.

The Big Beach Clean is part of the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), organised by the Ocean Conservancy. This annual call to action invites communities and volunteers to come together and host a clean-up after the bathing season ends.

Additionally, it is an opportunity for volunteers to collect data on the amount and types of litter found on Irish beaches and filling out Clean Coasts' Marine Litter Data Cards. This data serves as an indicator of the problem's scale and aids in shaping future policies and campaigns. This year, Clean Coasts aims to emphasise the importance of submitting the information and data on the collected litter.

Last year, the top litter offenders on our beaches were cigarette butts, plastic bottles, and food packaging. The Clean Coasts’ Break Up with Plastic campaign was subsequently based on results from the Big Beach Clean. Moreover, working with community groups, a new anti-smoking litter campaign was launched in May this year.

At Taisce National Spring Clean programme is joining the initiative again and registration for the Big Beach Clean is open to all residents of Wicklow, regardless of their proximity to the coastline.

Statistics show that urban litter is also one of the main causes of marine litter, therefore, even those in non-coastal counties can participate and contribute to preventing litter from entering waterways and seas.

Irish business Cully and Sully, renowned sea lovers and sustainability supporters, are again backing the campaign, and Colum O’Sullivan, aka Sully, said: "As big fans of the sea, we’re thrilled to be sponsoring the Big Beach Clean for a fourth year. It’s not just about giving our beaches a good combing over after the busy summer months. As we clean the beaches and waterways, we’re all being reminded how important it is to dispose of and recycle our waste properly."

People wishing to join the initiative can register at: cleancoasts.org.