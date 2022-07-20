Wicklow volunteers save disabled dogs saved from death with new walking wheels

WICKLOW Animal Welfare and a local volunteer from Wicklow town are ensuring a number of dogs which were advised to be put down are now living a full and healthy life after being fitted with wheels so they can make their way around.

The dogs were all taken in by Fiona Gammell of Wicklow Animal Welfare at different times, but in each case it was recommended that they be put to sleep.

However, Fiona was convinced they had plenty of fight left in them. Instead she teamed up with Hillary Fitzgerald, who has volunteered her time to provide the dogs with rehabilitation and hydrotherapy in order to improve the dogs condition.

Thanks to Hillary’s patience, three dogs which otherwise would have been put to sleep, can now be regularly sighted out whizzing about with Hillary along the Murrough and other locations in Wicklow town, with two of the dogs now fitted with walking wheels.

“I got Atlas when he was round six weeks old and the joints in his back legs didn’t form properly. You could see where his back legs were bent behind the knee,” said Hillary.

“He was is a cross between a Chihuahua and a Jack Russell. I provided plenty of physio and hydrotherapy and he was back able to walk and get along by himself. Then something happened and he ended up completely paralyzed on his back legs. I don’t know if he took a fall or what, but he had to rest for three months.

“His front legs are OK, so we got him some walking wheels and he is flying around the place at the moment. It took him some time to get used to the wheels but he’s a dog with great spirit. He is always happy and will try everything. This also provides him with a little bit of independence.”

A second dog, Harley, arrived just before Christmas aged only six weeks. Initial X-rays carried out didn’t provide any clues to his condition, but further X-rays when he got a little older revealed he had the dog equivalent of cerebral palsy in humans.

“He couldn’t stand up and was falling over all the time. You would think he was drunk but the second X-ray confirmed that the part of his brain that controls movement hadn’t developed properly. He will never be able to walk but we fitted him with a four wheel chair which gives him total support, and he can now move around the house by himself,” added Hillary.

She also tried out walking wheels for another dog, a Chihuahua named Cookie, which, unfortunately didn’t prove successful.

“She had an accident before we got her and her leg was broken but wasn’t set properly. She was just too tiny for the wheels and didn’t have the strength, but she is a perfectly happy little doggy.”

The walking wheels cost between €300 and over €400 and had to be imported from America by Wicklow Animal Welfare.

Hillary stressed: “We are keen to get the word out there that just because a dog has problems doesn’t mean it’s the end of their lives. They can still have a quality life and people are amazed when they see me out walking Atlas and Harley, and can’t believe how well they are getting on with their new wheels.”

Fiona Gammell, the founder of Wicklow Animal Welfare, is also keen to stress that, while putting a dog to sleep may be the easiest option, it’s not always the correct one.

“When these three little pubs came in separately they were severely disabled but we never say ‘No’ to a dog. In such cases, we generally bring the dogs to three different vets, in the hope that one of them will know what is wrong. All three dogs were deemed ‘not viable’ and recommended to be put to sleep, but we have a no kill policy here and have to give every dog a chance.

“Sometimes you just have to look at a dog and you can tell it wants to live. Until they give up, we don’t give up on them. You do get situations where some animals don’t want to live, particularly when they are in pain. Adrenaline keeps them going, but then when they rest, they never wake up. It doesn’t happen often, but it does happen.

“In all three cases with these dogs it was clear they wanted to live. Now two of them are out flying around on their new wheels and have a real quality of life that would have been sadly denied them if they were put to sleep.”