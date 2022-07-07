Wicklow Uplands Council to hold panel networking meeting followed by AGM

THE Wicklow Uplands Council AGM and Summer Panel Meeting is taking place on the evening of Wednesday, July 13 in the Glendalough Hotel.

If you live, work or perhaps enjoy recreational activities in the Wicklow and Dublin uplands, this event offers the perfect occasion to be part of the conversation on its sustainable development and the issues that affect the region.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the event commences with a panel meeting which provides an opportunity for networking and discussion amongst the tourism, community, recreation, environmental and farming sectors. This is followed by nominations being made to the Board of Directors.

The AGM starts at 8 p.m. with an overview on what has been a very busy time indeed for the Council, with a number of significant projects underway. Guest speaker on the night will be the Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, Brian Gleeson.

Formed in 1997, Wicklow Uplands Council is an independent, voluntary organisation that offers a collective voice to its diverse membership. Focussing on the sustainable development of the Wicklow and Dublin uplands, the Council is involved with a wide range of projects such as recreational and trail development, the PURE Project, deer management, heritage interpretation and community led projects.

It is also the final year of the innovative ‘Sustainable Uplands Agriculture-environment Scheme (SUAS)’ Project, an EIP project that’s working with hill-farmers and other stakeholders across the region to address declining habitats.

The Council also leads policy development on a range of issues affecting upland communities and its biodiversity.

All interested parties are very welcome to attend to discover, discuss and participate in the conversation.