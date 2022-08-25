Wicklow Uplands Council host guided walk of Granamore commonage

THE Wicklow Uplands Council in conjunction with the SUAS Pilot Project carried out a guided walk and talk as part of Heritage Week tat explored the rick cultural heritage found in abundance on the west Wicklow commonage of Granamore.

A group of close to 30 people heard from Dr Críostóir Mac Cárthaigh, who revealed many of the events and traditions that have shaped and influenced Granamore’s landscape and habitat over the years.

Dr Críostóir, who is renowned for his work at the Cnuasach Bhéaloideas Éireann/ The National Folklore Collection, is currently researching and exploring the location’s cultural heritage as part of a heritage recording initiative commissioned by the SUAS Project.

The guided walk visited the area’s old ruins, lazy beds, grouse butts, a mass rock and discussed the local customs and practices have left their mark on the landscape.

Declan Byrne, Project Manager of the SUAS Project, also spoke of how some of these farming methods have inspired a return to more traditional ways of sustainable, collaborative farming and land management practices that respectfully works in partnership with the sensitive upland habitats.

In 2018, the Granamore Commonage farmers came together as a group to join the Sustainable Uplands Agri-environment Scheme (SUAS) Project. They have since worked to carry out numerous actions to improve the habitat condition and foster the biodiversity of the area.