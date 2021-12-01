Wicklow Town Team welcome trial one-way system

THE Wicklow Town Team has released a statement welcoming the launch of the trial one-way system on Main Street in Wicklow town.

The Wicklow Town Team carried out a Parking and Traffic Flow Recommendation Report in 2019, which was the result of a survey carried out in 2018 that showed that 63 per cent of business leaders in the community were in favour of supporting a trail one-way system for a period of time.

The Town Team made a presentation on parking and traffic flow recommendations for Wicklow town at a Wicklow Municipal District meeting in July of 2019, where Councillors were provided with a 13-page document which contained 25 proposals.

The statement released by the Wicklow Town Team said; “Wicklow Town Team welcomes the trial one-way system, which we outlined in our Parking and Traffic Flow Recommendation Report back in April 2019. We developed this recommendation from the findings of a survey carried out by Ireach Insights on the views of both consumers and business leaders in July 2018.

“We look forward to the findings of the one-way system and we would ask everyone to give this trial time and space in order to fully evaluate if this project is feasible long-term.”