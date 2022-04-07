Wicklow town site with planning for 31 homes goes on market for €2.75million

Any bids for the site must be submitted by 12 noon on Wednesday, May 11.

A 2.5 hectare site in Wicklow town with planning for 31 houses is up for sale by tender with a guide price of €2.75 million.

Located at Avondale Manor on the Ballynerrin Road, the subject site comprises of an irregular shaped parcel of land which is predominantly level in nature with a newly laid tarmacked residential road running through the centre.

The lands are expected to generate plenty of interest from developers as it is an ideal opportunity to acquire a ‘ready-to-go’ residential development site in a proven, highly-sought after residential location.

The site extends to approximately 2.06 Hectares/5.1 acres and includes generous open public green space. This site is being sold fully serviced with all ground works and infrastructure in place including roads, water connection, drainage, and electricity. There is full planning permission for 31 three and four bedroom A-rated homes. Construction is eligible to commence immediately.

This site is zoned Residential (R4) under the Wicklow County Development Plan (Wicklow Town- Rathnew) 2013 2019.

The sale is being handled jointly by agents Lisney and REA Forkin, and the latest date for receipt of a tender is 12 noon on Wednesday, May 11.