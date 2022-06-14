Wicklow Town makes top 10 in litter survey

Wicklow Town has ranked seventh out of 40 towns in a recent litter survey conducted by Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL).

The survey examined 40 towns and cities across Ireland and found Wicklow Town worthy of a place in the top 10, which were all deemed cleaner than normal for a European urban area.

According to the An Taisce report for Wicklow Town, the lack of derelict and vacant sites along Abbey Street and the upkeep of Wicklow Gaol and the Glen Beach Cliff Walk aided IBAL in their ranking and showed how respected these sites were to their users.

All sites that were inspected for this survey were granted a grade A except for an industrial complex near the recycling centre, which was granted a grade C. The sites that were inspected included Wicklow Gaol, the Murrough Playground and Main Street.

The survey also found a decline in PPE and Covid related litter but a sharp increase in other areas such as coffee cups. With the information gathered by IBAL, Wicklow Town is on the right path and may soon climb the ranks in time for the next survey.