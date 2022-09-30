Wicklow town home goes on market for €445,000

Set on an elevated site overlooking Wicklow town and the Irish Sea, 6 Greehill Road in Wicklow town is a four-bedroom property which conceals a hidden secret in the form of separate, self-contained basement accommodation.

Comprising a sitting room, kitchenette, bathroom and a reception area that could be used as a home office or bedroom, it has its own outside access and is not linked internally to the main house. Here, the ground floor has a living room, open-plan kitchen/dining/family room, guest WC and one bedroom currently used as an office, with three bedrooms (one ensuite) and a main bathroom upstairs. It’s is within walking distance of Wicklow Town and an hour’s drive to Dublin.

The elevated site offers stunning views over Wicklow Town and the two Piers, these views are hard to match. Gardens front and rear offer plenty of outside space for young families to enjoy.

It also boasts stunning sea views.

The master bedroom has extensive built in storage, a solid pine floor and gorgeous views over Wicklow harbour and the coastline. The ensuite has a ceramic tiled floor and walls and a walk in Triton electric shower.

The second bedroom has a solid pine floor and wall panelling while the third has a solid pine flooor and built in wardrobes.

The large family bathroom has full tiling throughout and a Mira electric shower.

In the basement there is an open plan living space with solid timber floors. The shower room has a ceramic tiled floor and a walk in pumped shower.

It has a C2 BER rating.

It is on sale for €445,00 through DNG.