Wicklow Town Cubs take overall win at National Cub Challenge

Cubs from the 7th Wicklow from Wicklow Town and the 14th Wicklow from Avoca at the 2022 National Cubs Challenge.

7th Wicklow cubs from Wicklow Town and leaders with their prizes won at the 2022 National Cubs Challenge in Cork.

The Rainforest Rangers cub scouts from 7th Wicklow in Wicklow Town were the overall winners at the 2022 National Cubs Challenge in Cork.

A Cub Scouts group from Wicklow Town has taken the overall win at the 2022 National Cub Challenge, which took place last weekend in Kilcully, County Cork.

Three Wicklow Cubs teams were taking part in the contest, having qualified at a regional challenge in early May, and they did not disappoint when stepping up for the National event.

The Rainforest Rangers from 7th Wicklow in Wicklow Town were overall winners and also won the Environmental Heroes trophy.

The Tropical Green Eco Warriors, also from 7th Wicklow, won the Quiz trophy and the 14th Wicklow Avoca Cubs won the trophy for Scouting Spirit.

“An amazing achievement for these children and a massive thank you for the leaders for their commitment, enthusiasm and patience,” said Anouk O’Connell, proud parent of Evan O'Connell, who is part of the Rainforest Rangers from 7th Wicklow.

The leaders were Susan Rice, Amanda Bourke, Dave Fennessy, James Kelly and Conny O'Connell.