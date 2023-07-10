Wicklow tourism set to lose out as future of Celtic Routes project in jeopardy

WICKLOW tourism and hospitality interests are set to lose out as the unique Ireland-Wales Celtic Routes project is in danger of collapsing due to Brexit.

Celtic Routies was launched in 2019 and has seen a range of successful tourism initiatives between Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford and Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigon in Wales.

The project was designed to foster links between the three South East counties and their Welsh colleagues with the objective of increasing visitor travel between them and other links.

An indication of how successful Celtic Routes has been is a recent report which showed that from its inception in 2019 to the end of March 2023 almost 300 million people around the world through different formats have checked out information on Celtic Routes.

Initial funding of €2 million was provided under the European Territorial Co-operation Programme and then in 2020, the Welsh Government announced new funding arrangements to replace those previously administered by the EU. In all close to €4m has been invested in the project.

But now after four succesfull years the entire project’s future is threatened because of Brexit and the UK leaving the European Union with the Project Officer warning that Celtic Route will close at the end of August unless new funds are found.

Celtic Routes Project Officer, Oonagh Messette, stated: “As a direct result of Brexit, there will be no continuation of the Ireland Wales Cooperation Fund. While there may be considerable willingness on the part of all stakeholders, without the funding to administer activities, much will be lost. Our partnership, our networks, our collaboration and our immense marketing and promotion power essentially comes to a close at the end of August this year.”

Project Partner Michael Nicholson, Director of Services with Wicklow County Council, commented: “Celtic Routes has been one of the most successful Projects that has ever crossed my desk. It has brought our counties closer together and Wicklow tourism has benefited immensely from this collaboration.

"Between Brexit and the Pandemic it may be a little while before we see quantifiable results but just having 300 million people view our area is extraordinary, none of our Partners could have achieved that result on their own. We as a partnership have many ideas for continued alliances but that is all now in jeopardy.”

The objective of Celtic Routes is to encourage visitors to explore new areas of South East Ireland and West Wales en route to their final tourist destination. It aimed to transform less well-known areas from transit zones to new touring sites, increasing the time visitors spend in these regions and capitalising on the opportunities to boost local economies.

The ending of the Celtic Routes initiative would be a severe blow to tourism and hospitality in the South East which is still recovering from the Covid shut down.

Ms Messette pointed out that over five years of cross collaboration between Ireland and Wales - and importantly between Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow - the Celtic Routes brand has reached almost 300 million viewers all over the world. Through a combination of social media, print media, Out of Home and programmatic advertising, analytics showed peaks of interest from the Indian Sub-Continent and Southern Europe as well as traditional markets such as the UK, USA, Germany and France.

Through various thematic networks, businesses in all six counties have teamed up and assisted each other in a practical and constructive way with 140 businesses engaging on an ongoing basis. In another practical demonstration of Celtic Routes value, over some 200 businesses are using the project’s asset library of 13,000 photographs, cinegraphs and videos for promotional purposes.

A TV series was filmed across all six counties last summer and has since been shown on S4C in Wales and will be screened on TG4 here this month while it is also available on the BBC iPlayer.

Ms Messette added: “The cross-county and cross-national benefits of Celtic Routes are obvious at this stage and for such a valuable resource for the tourism and hospitality industry in both countries to be lost would be nothing short of a disaster. A way has to be found to save this unique venture.”