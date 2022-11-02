Wicklow to mark Adult Safeguarding Day with HSE-backed talk on adult abuse

HSE Community Health Care East are holding a learning event in Wicklow Library on November 9 from 11.00 to 1.30pm to mark the second annual Adult Safeguarding Day 2022.

The event is open to anyone interested in hearing more about how we together as individuals, families, services and professionals can work together to prevent adult abuse and neglect.

Focusing on the key themes of empowerment, advocacy, inclusivity in decision making and planning ahead, the event will also highlight the services available to safeguard adults at risk of abuse.

A range of speakers from various organisations such as HSE, Gardaí, Sage and ANU domestic violence support services will present on the work they do to support adults at risk of abuse and speak on topics pertinent to safeguarding ourselves and others from abuse.

You can attend the event in person in Wicklow Library, with 60 tickets available, or you can attend online through MS Teams.

If you are interested in attending book your tickets through Eventbrite.ie Safeguarding Day. Alternatively, you can book by calling Colm on 087 1984937 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.