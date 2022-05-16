Wicklow Tidy Towns to host information-packed Energy Awareness Day event in June

The Energy awareness Day runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at the De La Salle Pastoral Centre.

WICKLOW Tidy Towns will be holding an Energy Awareness Day in the De La Salle Pastoral Centre in Wicklow town in June, where you an learn how to reduce your energy use while also saving some money.

Information will be provided on home energy grants and on how you can use less energy. It will also feature an EV Car Show, whereby you can take a test-drive in an electric car.

A PV Stand will explain the benefits of installing Solar Panels, while information will also be provided on heat pump installations.

There will be an LED bulb demonstration, ECCO fun games for the kids, tips onj insulating your home and the chance to enter a BER competition. Participants will also get an opportunity to take an electric bike out for a ride.

“The event clashes with the Round Ireland Yacht race start but we hope that we can draw in many of the visitors that will be in the town,” said Andrew Lawless of Wicklow Tidy Towns.

“At this stage we expect 16 electric vehicles from 10 dealerships, an electric bike, installers of insulation, solar power, heat pumps, important technical and grant advice for people. There will be a smoothie bike attraction, where you pedal a stationary bike that powers a food blender to make a smoothie. We will also have a face painter and energy awareness activities for children.

“It should be an exciting event,. Especially now there is a growing interest in reducing energy use with the prices of energy going up all the time.”

