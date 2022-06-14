Wicklow Tidy Towns gears up for Saturday’s information-packed Energy Awareness Day

WICKLOW Tidy Towns Sustainable Energy Community is hosting an Energy Awareness Day on Saturday, June 18 in the Pastoral Centre in Wicklow town from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature 16 electric vehicles from 10 dealerships, a range of electric bicycles and installers of solar panels, air to heat pumps and electric car chargers.

Andrew Lawless of Wicklow Tidy Towns said: “Studies are coming out weekly that countries are running out of time to take action to combat Climate Change. Here in Ireland, the SEAI has reported that Ireland’s emissions rose in 2021 by 6.3 per cent when they were targeted to reduce by 4.8 per cent. While significant progress has been made on generating electrical energy from renewables, 86 per cent of the overall energy used in the country still came from non-renewable fossil fuel sources.

“Transport alone currently generates well over 50 per cent of harmful emissions, especially on short journeys. On the positive side, Wicklow has the first solar farm in Ireland and representatives of the proposed Codling Wind Park off the Wicklow coast will be attending the Awareness Day. The promoters of the Arklow Bank Wind Park are sponsoring the Round Ireland Yacht Race. Over the next few years more and more ‘home grown’ energy will keep more money in our pockets and in our country. Switching to electric vehicles will result in cleaner air and quieter streets.”

The Energy Awareness Day will also feature suppliers of LED bulbs, eco-friendly paints, ultra-quiet electric lawnmowers and other electric powered garden equipment. Technical advice from a one-stop shop will be available on the appropriate measures that can be taken to reduce emissions.

Advice will be provided on behalf of the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) on available grants and information will also be available on the proposed Codling Wind Park. There will also be face painting and anergy awareness activities for children, while on fun activity involves a smoothie bike whereby you can make your own refreshing drink without a plug and an electric game to test hand eye coordination.

An Energy Masterplan for Wicklow town will also be launched on the day.

“The latest solar, heat pump and LED technology will show that virtually any building in the area can be adapted to make our homes, work and play areas more comfortable, run our electric vehicles and export surplus power to the national grid,” added Mr Lawless.

“An appetite to take action has been identified as one of the major barriers to tackling the issue of climate change. Appetite from individuals, appetite from businesses, appetite from industries and appetite from government. Different sectors are lobbying heavily to be exempted from some of the necessary measures. The Energy Awareness Day aims to bring some of the possible solutions direct to the public.”

“Wicklow Tidy Towns has gained huge support from the people of Wicklow in recent years and the organisation is there to help those who wish to take action.”