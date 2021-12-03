Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.7°C Dublin

Wicklow the leading authority for new energy bureaus

Cllr Rory O Connor is Cathaoirleach of the Wicklow Climate Action and Biodiversity Strategic Policy Committee. Expand

Close

Cllr Rory O Connor is Cathaoirleach of the Wicklow Climate Action and Biodiversity Strategic Policy Committee.

Cllr Rory O Connor is Cathaoirleach of the Wicklow Climate Action and Biodiversity Strategic Policy Committee.

Cllr Rory O Connor is Cathaoirleach of the Wicklow Climate Action and Biodiversity Strategic Policy Committee.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

THE three local authorities of Wicklow, Meath, Kildare County Councils have come together to address their combined climate mitigation ambitions, with the setting up of the Mid East Energy Bureau.

The Bureaus will support the three local authorities in the region to meet their 2030 Energy Efficiency and Carbon Emission Targets and to fulfil their exemplary role with respect to climate action.

It is envisaged that the Bureau will accelerate the development of energy management systems in each local authority and enhance the investment required to achieve energy efficiency and carbon reduction in the region by 2030.

Cllr Rory O’Connor, Cathaoirleach of the Climate Action and Biodiversity Strategic Policy Committee said; “To have any real impact, Climate Action needs to be a whole of organisation effort, whether that organisation is a business or a public sector organisation. When a number of organisations come together in a region the potential to make significant change is greatly enhanced.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

"It is hoped that the establishment of the Mid East Energy Bureau will provide a platform for the three constituent local authorities to work collaboratively to bring about measurable climate action mitigation in the region.”

The proposed Energy Bureau will feature Wicklow as the lead authority.

Privacy