Wicklow the leading authority for new energy bureaus

THE three local authorities of Wicklow, Meath, Kildare County Councils have come together to address their combined climate mitigation ambitions, with the setting up of the Mid East Energy Bureau.

The Bureaus will support the three local authorities in the region to meet their 2030 Energy Efficiency and Carbon Emission Targets and to fulfil their exemplary role with respect to climate action.

It is envisaged that the Bureau will accelerate the development of energy management systems in each local authority and enhance the investment required to achieve energy efficiency and carbon reduction in the region by 2030.

Cllr Rory O’Connor, Cathaoirleach of the Climate Action and Biodiversity Strategic Policy Committee said; “To have any real impact, Climate Action needs to be a whole of organisation effort, whether that organisation is a business or a public sector organisation. When a number of organisations come together in a region the potential to make significant change is greatly enhanced.

"It is hoped that the establishment of the Mid East Energy Bureau will provide a platform for the three constituent local authorities to work collaboratively to bring about measurable climate action mitigation in the region.”

The proposed Energy Bureau will feature Wicklow as the lead authority.