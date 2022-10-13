Wicklow teenager overcomes dad’s altitude sickness to reach Everest base camp

Tomás O'Connell, a 15-year-old student in transition year at St David's School in Greystones, has successfully reached Everest base camp after a ten day hike through Nepal, during which his father fell ill with altitude sickness.

At 5,364m above sea level, Everest base camp is at a similar height to the cruising altitude of a domestic commercial airline flight in Ireland. It sits at the foot of the world’s tallest mountain Mount Everest, deep in the Himalayas. The air at that altitude is very thin and oxygen is at a premium.

After six months of planning and many treks in the Wicklow mountains, Tomás, accompanied by his dad Phelim, set off to the other side of the planet.

They began the trek through Nepal on September 27 as part of an Earth’s Edge group with experienced expedition leader, James McManus. The Irishman earlier this year attempted to summit Everest without oxygen, but bad weather prevented him from reaching the summit.

Along the way Tomás’s dad Phelim began to show signs of High Altitude Pulmonary Edema, a potentially fatal illness in which lung capillaries leak and fluid accumulates in the lungs. Phelim was forced to return to lower altitude where there is more oxygen, but it was decided Tomás could continue on, under leader James’s supervision.

Both O’Connells were taking special altitude medication to help their bodies absorb oxygen more readily. It was thought that Phelim, because he had contracted Covid previously, might have been suffering from a Long Covid affect.

On reaching base camp, Tomás rested in Gorakshep and then began the descent to Pheriche where he met up with his dad again. From there the pair continued their descent towards Lukla, and ultimately home to Ireland.

Mum Róisín O’ Connell on hearing the news that her son had made it and that her other half had not, felt both ‘proud and worried sick’ at the same time. She is used to her husband taking on adventures like sailing the Atlantic, but this was the first time her son, one of three boys, had ever taken on such a challenging task.

Tomás is using the experience to raise sponsorship funds for the RNLI in Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford.

Tomás said: “My great grandfather, Jimmy Kehoe, a former station mechanic with Kilmore Quay RNLI, was awarded a 'Thanks of the Institution' Inscribed on Vellum, by the RNLI, for his part in a dangerous rescue off the Saltee Islands 63 years ago.

"The inscription reads ‘In a fresh south to south westerly gale with gusts at times of Force 10, in Ballyteige Bay on the 19 December, 1957.Augusta Mariste, which successfully rescued 10 seamen from the ill-stricken French trawler Ann Isabella Pyemont’. Jimmy was one of seven crew members on the Kilmore Quay lifeboat.”

Tomás has now raised more than €2,090. He and his dad will land back in Ireland on October 14. If you would lie to donate to the cause, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tomasoconnell