Wicklow teen Maiú Levi Lawlor is ‘future star’ after Junior Eurovision

Greystones teenager Maiú Levi Lawlor has been called a “future star” following his performance at Junior Eurovision.

Maiú, who is in second year at Coláiste Ráithín, performed ‘Saor (Disappear)’ during the contest, which took place in Paris on Sunday, December 19. He was eighth of the 19 contestants to perform and the audience loved his powerful performance of the tune. Maiú also joined his fellow contestants in a group performance of ‘Imagine’.

The Irish delegation had travelled to Paris last week to take part in the event, which included a jury performance on Saturday, December 18.

While the top prize went to Maléna from Armenia, Irish Eurovision fans were delighted with Maiú’s success in Paris with one declaring him to be “Johnny Logan óg”.

Adare Productions, which produced Junior Eurovision Eire tweeted: “beyond proud of the incredible performance our young star Maiú gave today at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Paris also the songwriters and Irish delegation who supported him brilliantly during the week. A future star.”

Maiú won the chance to represent Ireland after winning the final of the Irish competition, which was broadcast on TG4.

He lives in Charlesland with his parents Dawn and Sheila and his brother Reuben (9).