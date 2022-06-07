Wicklow

Wicklow teachers scoop prestigious awards

Kieran Christie, ASTI General Secretary with Declan McInerney, ASTI Wicklow Branch who received an ASTI Thomas MacDonagh Medal and Deirdre Mac Donald, 2019/2020 ASTI President.

braypeople

Eimear Dodd

Two Wicklow teachers have scooped prestigious awards in a national ceremony.

Declan McInerney, a teacher at Coláiste Chill Mhantain, and Gerry Maloney a former teacher at St David’s Holy Faith Secondary School, Greystones, both received a Thomas MacDonagh Medal in honour of their service to the ASTI.

This medal recognises extraordinary service to the union by its members. It is named after the historical figure Thomas MacDonagh who is a founder member of the ASTI.

The pair are both members of the ASTI Wicklow branch. Declan also represented Region 14 (Stillorgan, Wicklow, Dun Laoghaire, Bray) on the ASTI Standing Committee and the ASTI Central Executive Council.

They were presented with their medals by Kieran Christie, ASTI General Secretary  and Deirdre Mac Donald, 2019/2020 ASTI President during a recent awards ceremony in Dublin. 

