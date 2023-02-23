Wicklow teachers encouraged to bring engineering to life during STEPS week

School teachers in Wicklow are being encouraged to bring the world of engineering to life in their classroom during STEPS Engineers Week, which takes place from March 4-10. STEPS Engineers Week provides primary and secondary school children with to opportunity to explore the creative world of engineering and the diverse opportunities a career in the sector can offer.

The week-long celebration of the engineering profession in Ireland is managed by the Engineers Ireland’s STEPS programme and funded by the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and industry leaders Arup, the EPA, ESB, Intel and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Free resources are available in both English and Irish on Engineers Ireland’s website, and primary and secondary school students and their teachers are encouraged to download free engineering challenge packs, sustainability challenges, and quizzes, and to sign-up for free, on-demand virtual engineering shows by Explorium and Scientific Sue.

New resources for 2023 have also been made available, including a series of heritage resources linked to ten feats of engineering excellence at OPW sites across Ireland. The STEPS programme has also partnered with Green-Schools Ireland to provide a ‘Safe Routes to School Engineers Week’ resource which encourages students to understand the design of our streets and roads, and to create alternative solutions and designs for their route to school.

Primary school teacher and blogger, Múinteoir Valerie, has also created a free resource for children with autism to get involved in Engineers Week and to gain an insight into the world of engineering in a highly visual and accessible way. The ‘Visual Approach to Engineering and Vocabulary Development’ resource focuses on repetition of key words associated with engineering, matching games, and activities based on developing vocabulary.

In addition to resources and interactive shows, secondary school teachers can also utilise free documentaries, such as The Story of Water by Uisce Éireann and Engineers Ireland’s Engineering Excellence Digital Series. Held in association with ESB, this five-part video series showcases Ireland’s talented engineers and some engineering projects completed in 2022.

Encouraging teachers to get involved in this year’s STEPS Engineers Week, Damien Owens, Director General of Engineers Ireland, said: “Engineers play a critical role in shaping the world around us and play an important role in addressing some of society’s biggest challenges. Through participation in STEPS Engineers Week, students can explore the limitless opportunities a career in the engineering sector can offer by engaging in fun activities, online events and much more. We encourage all primary and secondary school teachers to get involved and to bring the exciting and dynamic world of contemporary engineering to life in classrooms across Wicklow.”