Wicklow teachers are top of the class

Several Wicklow teachers are celebrating after achieving top marks from UCD.

Elizabeth Battye of Arklow CBS and Rory Healy of Scoil Mhuire na n-Áird, Shillelagh recently graduated from their postgraduate studies in inclusive and special education with First Class Honours at UCD.

“The course was very challenging, but most worthwhile” said Ms Battye.

“I will be happy to further help and support my pupils based on the advice about research-based interventions from the experts in UCD”.

“Normally the course would have been delivered on campus in Belfield” said Mr Healy, who is teaching principal and special education teacher at the Shillelagh primary school.

“So, like our own students we had to very quickly adapt to and become comfortable with learning through our computers in online contexts”.

Both teachers intend to pursue further post graduate research at UCD and to apply what they have already leant in the classroom. They will complete further studies into the development of diagnostic tools, and research-based interventions for pupils who struggle with mathematics, as well as for pupils who have been diagnosed with Dyscalculia, a learning difficulty in maths. They will span their educational research concurrently across the primary and post primary sectors, and from the perspective of young learners.