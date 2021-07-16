Wicklow teacher taking on 1,000km hike for cancer society

A Wicklow school teacher is taking on a mammoth 1,000km hike to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

John Finnegan (24) plans to walk the Ireland Way, a hiking trail that runs the length of the island from west Cork to the Giant's Causeway.

He started his epic journey on Saturday, July 3 at Castletownbere in west Cork and will walk through 14 counties in the coming weeks. The Ireland Way covers twenty trails between Cork and Antrim including the Beara-Breifne Way and the Ulster Way. John is hoping to reach the end of the trail at Ballycastle, Co Antrim in mid-August.

'I'd been thinking about doing a long hike for a long while,' John said. 'I've been hiking for two to three years and I've gotten more into it. Once I saw the new Ireland Way route, I decided to do it and I figured I'd do it for a good cause while I was at it'.

John decided to fundraise for the Irish Cancer Society 'because of the great work they do'. He has set a target of raising €2,000 for the charity.

John has been living in Arklow for about a year, but has also been based in Wicklow town. He said he is hoping to walk around 25 to 35 km each day during the hike.

'I'm on target to finish in around 40 days. I can feel my legs getting stronger as a I go so I'd hope to do 40 or 50km a day as it goes on.'

John is self-funding his trip, which means all of the money raised will go to the Irish Cancer Society. He is camping for most of the journey, though said he would spend one night each week in order to wash clothes.

'I carry all my provisions in a rucksack including five days of food at a time,' he said.

John is also carrying a banjo. A keen musician, John is planning to perform a song from each of the 14 counties he visits during the hike.

'I hoped it might drum up extra interest and spread the word. I decided my good banjo was too precious to bring. So I got another one, it's a cross between a banjo and a ukulele, which I've tuned to a tenor banjo.'

John has set up a blog and a YouTube channel to keep family and friends updated on his hike. To follow John's hike, visit gonewalking.eu.

If you'd like to make a donation, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/John-Finnegan1.