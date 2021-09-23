Wicklow TD Simon Harris and his wife welcome new baby boy

Minister Simon Harris and his wife Caoimhe Wade have welcomed a new baby into their family.

The Wicklow minister made the announcement on social media. “Yesterday we welcomed baby Cillian into the world,” he said on Thursday.

“Caoimhe and baby doing great and Saoirse delighted to be a big sister and looking forward to meeting him soon. Simon and Caoimhe’s older daughter, Saoirse, is two and a half.

“Thanks so much to all staff in Holles Street. I will now take paternity leave for a few weeks to get to know this new little man.”

The minister was due to attend the launch of the ‘Creating Our Future Roadshow’ on Friday morning in Greystones. However as he is now on paternity leave, he will not attend.

Two weeks of paternity leave was introduced as a legislative reform in 2016 to enable working parents to spend more time with their children.

Speaking last month on Nicola Bardon’s ‘Tis Yourself’ podcast, Mr Harris said that he wants to show other fathers that they can take protected time off after having children.

He said he didn’t get the time off he would have liked after the birth of his first child, having been Minister for Health at that time.

He is now Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

“I'm determined to do it for myself and my family but I'm also determined to do it because I think it's really important,” he said.

"I think it's really important in my visible role to do that as well because I hope it'll encourage more people to do it.

"It's right and proper we talk a lot about maternity leave and we've a huge body of work that we need to do as a country on that but I think it's also important that we talk about paternity leave, parental leave and that we enable fathers to have that protected time as well so that they can play the full role that they want to play as well."

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is set to take responsibility for taking any of the department’s business to Government during Mr Harris’s absence.

Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins will also carry out day-to-day work for Mr Harris.