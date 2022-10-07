Wicklow TD says red tape around installation of solar panels will be removed

Wicklow TD and Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Housing, Steven Matthews, says that the red tape around the installation of solar panels for farms and schools is to be removed.

Deputy Matthews confirmed that the Oireachtas Housing Committee has approved recommendations for planning exemptions for solar panel installations, which will allow the Minister to sign the exemptions into law early next week.

This will remove unnecessary cost and complexity that currently comes with installing solar panels on private and community buildings, including residential rooftops, farm buildings, schools, community centres and a range of commercial buildings.

The Green Party Deputy pointed out the demand for home-grown, renewable energy has never been so high, given the context of today’s fossil fuel crisis and soaring energy costs. ​Solar power makes sense, it works well in our Irish climate, it saves money, has a short payback time and it provides secure energy for homes and businesses.

This will mean that Wicklow residents will no longer require planning permission to put solar panels across residential rooftops, farm buildings, schools, community centres and a range of commercial buildings.

Deputy Matthews said: “Despite several delays over the past year, I’m delighted to see these proposals confirmed by the committee. Solar power makes sense, it works well in our Irish climate, it saves money, has a short payback time and it provides secure energy for homes and businesses.”

Deputy Matthews continued: “Solar power, in both individual rooftops and at utility scale, has huge potential in supplying our energy needs, offsetting costs and helping to achieve the targets in our Climate Action Plan.

“The Microgeneration Support Scheme, which kicked in this summer, now also allows residents to get paid for excess energy they generate. This will create thousands of jobs, increase reliability and resilience in our energy supply and lead to a decarbonised future.

“These measures support key government policies on energy, our transition to Net Zero and will help us to achieve our EU renewable energy targets.”