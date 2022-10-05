Wicklow TD John Brady demands action on ‘mouldy’ tasting water in north of county

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has spoken out about the poor quality of drinking water that members of the public in Wicklow have been forced to put up with for several weeks.

Brady says the worst affected areas are in the North Wicklow area between Bray and Kilcoole.

Countless individuals throughout the county have contacted Irish Water to complain about the water’s musty taste and the fact they have had to start buying drinking water from the shops.

Deputy Brady contacted Irish Water last week in relation to what he described as the ‘mouldy and earthy’ tasting water in the area, despite previous assurances from Irish Water that remedial action was being taken to improve the water quality.

Brady said: “While Irish water have attempted to attribute the state of the supply to a mechanical failure at the water treatment plant last month, they previously stated that the quality of the water supply would improve. We need to see action taken.

“Constituents from across North Wicklow have been in touch with me in relation to this issue. The water supply is contaminated by foul odours, and mould and earthy taste to the water. While Irish Water have stated that the water is safe to drink, I believe that they should make public the data that has led them to this conclusion in the interest of public safety and transparency.”

Irish Water acknowledges that investigations are ongoing at Vartry Water Treatment Plant as some homes and businesses in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown, Dublin City and North and East County Wicklow continue to experience some slight taste and odour issues with their water supply. It also states a small number of customers have been reporting earthy and musty tastes and odours from their water supply.

Irish Water says it has carried out sampling and analysis of the water supplies in these areas and confirms the water continues to meet chemical and microbiological regulatory standards and is safe to drink.

It says that following a major supply outage on September 9 reservoir levels have stabilised and reached full capacity.

However, some customers are still reporting taste and odour issues that may be due to possible changes in raw water characteristics caused by reduced lake level and seasonal changes as we move from Summer to Autumn. Irish Water, in partnership with Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown, Dublin City Council and Wicklow County Councils says it continues to investigate the reports.

Kevin Love, Regional Asset Operations Lead at Irish Water said: “The water treatment plant is operating in full compliance with drinking water regulatory parameters and will automatically shut down if specific online monitoring records a value greater than regulatory operating targets safeguarding public health.

“We have also carried out investigative and regulatory monitoring on the supply network to ensure the water quality meets regulatory compliance parameters and all samples have returned compliant results verifying the water is safe to drink.”

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.