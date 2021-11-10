Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore wants people to check the voting register

Social Democrats TD for Wicklow Jennifer Whitmore is urging people to check the register to see if they are listed in the Draft Register of Electors ahead of the November 25 deadline.

Deputy Whitmore said: “It’s important that everyone in Wicklow who is eligible to vote is heard in future elections but the only way to do that is if you’re registered as a voter. It’s important to see if your name is listed and in the case that it’s not, you can then add it.

“Your vote is the most valuable democratic tool we have in our society and it’s important with so much going on that you have your say. Too often not enough people engage in the right to vote or fail to register on time and don’t find out until it’s too late.

“This will be an especially important time for young people to consider their voting rights as they turn 18 and to get registered early. Young people in Wicklow will be witnessing huge changes in future.

“The current Draft Register of Electors is on display at Wicklow County Council offices, your local Garda station, library and post offices or online via www.checktheregister.ie. Check and then register early to avoid disappointment.”