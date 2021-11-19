Wicklow

Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore meets Arklow students

Jennifer Whitmore TD with St Mary's teachers Joanna Stapleton (l) and Moua McGrath Doyle. Expand

wicklowpeople

Richard Clune

Social Democrat Jennifer Whitmore, TD visited two secondary schools in Arklow this week, St. Mary’s College and Arklow CBS. The Wicklow TD met with Transition Year, fifth and sixth year students to discuss her life as a politician and as the only female TD representing Wicklow.

Deputy Whitmore said: “I was delighted that both St. Mary’s and Arklow CBS were so open to having me come meet their students to discuss my role as a TD and the importance of becoming active voters.

"It’s very important that students and young people understand how politics can and should work for them, and how they can make their voices heard and the things that are important to them. One way to be heard is to become an active voter.

“It was also an opportunity for me to discuss my role as the only female TD representing Wicklow, which I hope will support young women in their engagement with politics and show them the need for more women in politics.

“I want to thank the Principal, staff, teachers and the students of both schools who really engaged with me on the day and facilitated my visit. I look forward to meeting with other secondary schools in future.”

